UPSC Prelims 2020 exam on October 4 - Know exam rules, shift timings and other important guidelines

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 on Sunday (October 4). It is to be noted that the exams were earlier scheduled to be held on May 31 but it is was deferred due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports, over 10 lakh candidates have applied for the Civil Services Examination 2020 which will be held at 2,569 centres across 72 cities in the country.

In Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, the exams will be held at 91 centres and 43,961 candidates will appear in the exams. The exams will take place in two shifts. The irst shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second sitting will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The government has assured that strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all the examination centres.

Candidates who are appearing for the exam need to adhere to the following important guidelines:

- It is mandatory for all the candidates taking the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination to wear a mask or face cover.

- No student will be allowed to take up the exam without a face mask.

- Candidates can carry sanitizers to the exam hall, the condition being that it should be in a transparent bottle.

- Social distancing has to be followed in the campus along with the examination hall and rooms.

- Each examination centre will accommodate at one-third of its capacity.

- To get entry, candidates need to bring their photo ID cards, whose number is given on their e-admit cards.

- The examination will be conducted in two shifts, first will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, while the second shift will take place between 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

- The entry to the examination centre will be closed 10 minutes prior to the exam, ie, 9:20 am for the morning shift and 2:20 pm for the afternoon shift.

Meanwhile, the Delhi metro started its services at 6 am on October 4 from terminal stations of all lines as a measure to facilitate the students for the UPSC examinations.

The DMRC gave the information on its official Twitter handle. "To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Saturday.