UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Joint Secretary, Director level officers' posts at upsc.gov.in; check details

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently issued a notification for lateral recruitment to the post of Joint Secretary and Director Level Posts on a contract basis. Interested candidates can register them at the online portal of UPSC's official website-https://upsc.gov.in/.

The candidates, however, are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details on the UPSC website before submitting their application. They should also know that the last date for submission of online application is March 22, 2021.

The details related to available positions under the UPSC Recruitment 2021 are:

1. Joint Secretary- 3 Posts

2. Director (Agriculture Marketing) - 1 Post

3. Director (Aviation Management) - 1 Post

4. Director (Agriculture Trade Specialties)- 1 Post

5. Director (Exports Marketing)- 1 Post

6. Director (Foreign Trade Analyst)- 1 Post

7. Director (Logistics)- 1 Post

10. Director (Logistics)- 1 Post

11. Director (Warehouse Expertise)- 1 Post

12. Director (Edu Tech)- 1 Post

13. Director (Edu Laws)- 1 Post

14. Director (ICT Edu)- 1 Post

15. Director (Media Management)- 1 Post

16. Director (Banking)- 1 Post

17. Director (Cyber Security in the Financial Sector)- 1 Post

18. Director (Digital Economy and Fin Tech)- 1 Post

19. Director (Financial Market)- 1 Post

20. Director (Insurance)- 1 Post

21. Director (Maternal Health Issues)- 1 Post

22. Director (Finance)- 1 Post

23. Director (Water Management)- 1 Post

24. Director (Arbitration and Conciliation Laws) - 1 Post

25. Director (Cyber Laws) - 1 Post

26. Director (Finance Sector Laws) - 1 Post

27. Director (International Laws) - 1 Post

28. Director (Judicial Reforms) - 1 Post

29. Director (New Technology for Highway Development) - 1 Post

30. Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship)- 1 Post

31. UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria



Live TV

Interested can find the details of requisite qualification for the said post on the UPSC's official website.

A few days ago, the Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is agreeable to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to the aspirants, who had appeared in their last attempt in the 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are otherwise not age-barred.

In a note filed in the Supreme Court, the Centre said that no relaxation shall be granted for CSE-2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021 as per the prescribed age limits of different categories, or to any other candidate for any other reason whatsoever.

The Centre said that the relaxation shall not create any vested right whatsoever or any other purported right on the ground of parity or otherwise, in favour of any other set/class of candidates at any time in the future. The bench asked the Centre to circulate the note and asked the petitioners to file their responses to it.