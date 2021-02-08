UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Joint Secretary, Director level officers' posts at upsc.gov.in; check details

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently issued a notification for lateral recruitment to the post of Joint Secretary and Director Level Posts on a contract basis. Interested candidates can register them at the online portal of UPSC's official website-https://upsc.gov.in/.
The candidates, however, are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details on the UPSC website before submitting their application. They should also know that the last date for submission of online application is March 22, 2021.
The details related to available positions under the UPSC Recruitment 2021 are:
1. Joint Secretary- 3 Posts
2. Director (Agriculture Marketing) - 1 Post
3. Director (Aviation Management) - 1 Post
4. Director (Agriculture Trade Specialties)- 1 Post
5. Director (Exports Marketing)- 1 Post
6. Director (Foreign Trade Analyst)- 1 Post
7. Director (Logistics)- 1 Post
10. Director (Logistics)- 1 Post
11. Director (Warehouse Expertise)- 1 Post
12. Director (Edu Tech)- 1 Post
13. Director (Edu Laws)- 1 Post
14. Director (ICT Edu)- 1 Post
15. Director (Media Management)- 1 Post
16. Director (Banking)- 1 Post
17. Director (Cyber Security in the Financial Sector)- 1 Post
18. Director (Digital Economy and Fin Tech)- 1 Post
19. Director (Financial Market)- 1 Post
20. Director (Insurance)- 1 Post
21. Director (Maternal Health Issues)- 1 Post
22. Director (Finance)- 1 Post
23. Director (Water Management)- 1 Post
24. Director (Arbitration and Conciliation Laws) - 1 Post
25. Director (Cyber Laws) - 1 Post
26. Director (Finance Sector Laws) - 1 Post
27. Director (International Laws) - 1 Post
28. Director (Judicial Reforms) - 1 Post
29. Director (New Technology for Highway Development) - 1 Post
30. Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship)- 1 Post
31. UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Interested can find the details of requisite qualification for the said post on the UPSC's official website.
A few days ago, the Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is agreeable to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to the aspirants, who had appeared in their last attempt in the 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are otherwise not age-barred.
In a note filed in the Supreme Court, the Centre said that no relaxation shall be granted for CSE-2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021 as per the prescribed age limits of different categories, or to any other candidate for any other reason whatsoever.
The Centre said that the relaxation shall not create any vested right whatsoever or any other purported right on the ground of parity or otherwise, in favour of any other set/class of candidates at any time in the future. The bench asked the Centre to circulate the note and asked the petitioners to file their responses to it.