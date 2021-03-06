UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Joint Secretary, Director level posts

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for lateral recruitment for the post of Joint Secretary and Director level officers (Group ‘A’). The openings have been announced for various ministries and departments.

The appointments will be made on contract basis for a period of 3 years which is extendable to 5 years.

Candidates having experience working with state government departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organizations, Universities and private organizations are eligible to apply, provided they meet the age and other criteria. Candidates can apply for more than one post.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application is March 22 (11:59 pm).

Age Limit:

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Joint Secretary level post are 40 and 55 years respectively.

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Director level post are 35 and 45 years respectively.

Pay Scale:

For Joint Secretary level post: The pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 2,21,000/- including DA, Tpt A & HRA in present level).

For Director level post: The pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-13 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 1,82,000/- including DA, Tpt A & HRA in present level).

Experience required:

Candidates with a minimum experience of 15 years for Joint Secretary Level posts and experience of 10 years for Director Level posts are eligible to apply for the posts.