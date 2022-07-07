UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited candidates to apply for positions such as Assistant Professor, Aeronautical Officer, and others. The application process is currently underway, and the last date to apply for the posts is July 14, 2022. Interested and qualified candidates should apply online at upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: July 14, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: July 15, 2022

UPSC Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill 13 positions.

Aeronautical Officer: 6 Posts

Professor: 01 post

Assistant Professor: 04 posts

Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: 01 post

Engineer & Ship Surveyor Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 01 post

UPSC Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Aeronautical Officer: A bachelor's degree in aeronautical, electrical, electronic, mechanical, or metallurgical engineering from a recognized university is required.

A bachelor's degree in aeronautical, electrical, electronic, mechanical, or metallurgical engineering from a recognized university is required. Professor: A Master's Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a reputable university or institute is required. (ii) A master's degree in clinical psychology from a recognized university or institution. (iii) A Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from a recognized university or institution.

A Master's Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a reputable university or institute is required. (ii) A master's degree in clinical psychology from a recognized university or institution. (iii) A Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from a recognized university or institution. Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: I Master's Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from an accredited university or institute. (ii) Master of Philosophy or Diploma in Clinical Psychology (two-year course) from a recognized university or institute.

UPSC Vacancies 2022: Application fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only by cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card in any of the SBI's branches. There is no fee for candidates who are SC/ST/PwBD/Women from any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply online