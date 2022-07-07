UPSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply for Assistant Professor, other vacancies at upsconline.nic.in - check details here
UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking for candidates for Assistant Professor, Aeronautical Officer, and other positions. One can apply online at upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.
- The last date to apply for the posts is July 14, 2022
- This recruitment drive will fill 13 positions
- Interested candidates can apply to the official website
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: July 14, 2022
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: July 15, 2022
UPSC Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details
This recruitment drive will fill 13 positions.
- Aeronautical Officer: 6 Posts
- Professor: 01 post
- Assistant Professor: 04 posts
- Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: 01 post
- Engineer & Ship Surveyor Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 01 post
UPSC Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Aeronautical Officer: A bachelor's degree in aeronautical, electrical, electronic, mechanical, or metallurgical engineering from a recognized university is required.
- Professor: A Master's Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a reputable university or institute is required. (ii) A master's degree in clinical psychology from a recognized university or institution. (iii) A Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from a recognized university or institution.
- Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: I Master's Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from an accredited university or institute. (ii) Master of Philosophy or Diploma in Clinical Psychology (two-year course) from a recognized university or institute.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: direct link to apply online
UPSC Vacancies 2022: Application fees
Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only by cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card in any of the SBI's branches. There is no fee for candidates who are SC/ST/PwBD/Women from any community.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply online
- Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in
- Click on the link that says "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS" on the homepage.
- Select the Apply Now option.
- Fill out the application form now.
- Upload the required documents.
- Make payment for the application fee.
- Download the application form and print it out for future use.
