UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, details here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, details here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

 

According to the notification released on UPSC's official website at www.upsc.gov.in, the recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit Senior Administrative Officer, Assistant Employment Officer, Sub-Regional Employment Officer and Assistant Professors.

Interested candidates can scroll down to know all the important details.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Senior Administrative Officer: 08 posts
  • Assistant Employment Officer: 01 post
  • Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer on Special Duty: 01 post
  • Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 04 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can only apply ONLINE at http://www.upsconline.nic.in. They don't need to write to the Commission for application forms.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates are needed to pay an application fee of Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates can apply till 10-02-2022 (11:59 PM).

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check detailed advertisement

Interested candidates are advised to keep visiting UPSC's official website for the latest updates.

 

