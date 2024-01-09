UPSC Success Story: Blind School Teacher Bagged AIR 48, Know All About Her Inspiring Journey

New Delhi: Only a select few, among millions of candidates, manage to succeed in India's highly challenging UPSC exams after rigorous preparation. Numerous aspirants structure their study plans and formulate strategies, drawing inspiration from the achievements of top performers in previous years.

The journey of 29-year-old Ayushi Dabas provides valuable lessons for every UPSC applicant. Despite facing vision impairment, Ayushi persevered in preparing for one of the nation's toughest tests. In her fifth attempt, she achieved a remarkable All India Rank of 48 in the UPSC 2021, showcasing five years of dedicated effort.

While Ayushi's mother remains at home, her father works in Punjab for a private company. Ayushi attributes her success to her mother, Asha Rani, a senior nursing officer who voluntarily retired in 2020. Asha Rani, at 54, expressed unwavering confidence in her daughter's ability to succeed. Ayushi, filled with excitement, mentioned that while she was confident about passing the test, achieving a rank below 50 brought unexpected joy.

Ayushi completed her education in a private school in her hometown of Rani Khera and obtained her degree from Delhi University's Shyama Prasad Mukherji College. Subsequently, she pursued a master's in history at IGNOU. While her mother stayed at home and her father worked in Punjab, Ayushi's determination led to her success.

Despite being blind, Ayushi has been a teacher for the past decade, initially starting as a contract primary school teacher at an MCD institution. In 2019, after passing the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) test, she became a history teacher at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, number 2, Mubarakpur Dabas, teaching history to students in classes 11 and 12.

Working hard to educate her students despite her visual impairment, Ayushi acknowledged that teaching is not just a profession but her passion. She aspires to contribute to the field of providing educational opportunities for females and people with disabilities. Ayushi equipped herself with a screen reading program that converts text to audio, making it easier for her to study on her laptop and phone. Her goal is to work towards learning, considering it a crucial tool for empowering individuals.