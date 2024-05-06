UPSC Success Story: Daughter of Cleaning Contractor Achieves AIR-203, Becomes IAS Officer

New Delhi: In a remarkable turn of events, Taruna Kamal, the daughter of a cleaning contractor hailing from the scenic Balh Valley in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, has emerged as a shining example by successfully navigating through the rigorous Civil Service Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Her achievement, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 203 in her maiden attempt, has not only brought acclaim to her name but has also significantly heightened the prestige of her hometown and state alike.

Taruna's journey from her humble beginnings as the daughter of Anil Kamal, a diligent cleaning contractor serving in the Nerchowk Municipal Council, and her mother Norma Devi, a dedicated homemaker, to attaining the prestigious position of a civil servant is a testament to perseverance and determination.

Having received her primary education at the esteemed Modern Public School in Ratti, Taruna initially pursued studies in veterinary science before venturing into the realm of UPSC preparation.

Throughout her arduous preparation phase, Taruna faced numerous challenges, including the balancing act of preparing for UPSC examinations alongside her veterinary studies. However, with unwavering support from her family and friends, she managed to surmount these obstacles and emerge triumphant in her pursuit of excellence.