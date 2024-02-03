UPSC Success Story: From Actress To IPS Officer, Meet Simala Prasad Who Worked In Bollywood Movies Before Clearing UPSC

New Delhi: Unbeknownst to her, the notion of embarking on a career in the civil services had never crossed her mind. Content and flourishing in the realm of cinema, she found fulfilment in her work as an actress, thriving in the profession. Little did she anticipate the twist of fate awaiting her. Today, she stands as one of the most esteemed and beloved IPS officers in the nation.

Allow us to introduce Simala Prasad, an IPS officer hailing from the 2010 batch. Born to the distinguished IAS officer Bhagirath Prasad and the celebrated author Mehrunnisa Parvez, Simala's early inclinations leaned toward the performing arts, particularly acting and dancing.

Originating from the heart of Madhya Pradesh, Simala commenced her educational journey at St Joseph School in Bhopal, eventually pursuing her undergraduate degree in commerce. Continuing her academic pursuits, she obtained a master's degree in Sociology from Barkatullah University in Bhopal. Despite her father's stature as an IAS officer, the path of civil service never appealed to her.

Post-graduation, she ventured into the world of cinema, making notable appearances in films such as "Alif" and "Nakkash." Her portrayal of Shammi in "Alif" earned her acclaim, and her role as a journalist in "Nakkash" further solidified her standing in the industry.

Following her master's degree, Simala decided to test her mettle in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP PSC) exam. Surprisingly, she not only cleared the state civil services exam but also ascended to the position of a DSP. Encouraged by her achievements, she set her sights on the prestigious Civil Services Exam.

Opting for a path less conventional, she forwent coaching institutes, relying instead on rigorous self-study. Astoundingly, Simala triumphed in her maiden attempt at the UPSC CSE, without the assistance of any coaching. Electing to serve in the Indian Police Services (IPS), she currently holds the position of SP in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh.

It is narratives like Simala's that serve as beacons of hope and inspiration for those aspiring to enter the realm of civil service.