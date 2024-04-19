UPSC Success Story: From Adversity To Achievement, The Inspiring Journey Of Odia Boy Animesh Pradhan To IAS

New Delhi: At the tender age of 19, amidst the bustling corridors of his college, fate dealt a cruel blow to Animesh Pradhan from Odisha. The loss of his father plunged him into a whirlwind of grief, leaving him grasping for stability. Yet, before he could steady himself, another storm hit - his pillar of strength, his mother, was diagnosed with cancer.

The weight of adversity could have crushed him, but Animesh chose a different path. Driven by love and determination, he resolved to turn his hardships into stepping stones towards a noble goal. With his mother as his guiding light, he embarked on a journey to become an IAS officer, a beacon of hope not just for himself, but for his entire community.

Today, standing tall amidst the accolades, Animesh has etched his name in the annals of Odisha's history. His remarkable achievement, securing AIR-2 in the UPSC CSE 2023, is a testament to his unwavering resolve and indomitable spirit. However, amidst the jubilation, there lingers a bittersweet sorrow - the absence of his beloved mother, who breathed her last just as he was on the cusp of greatness.

Animesh's journey is more than just a tale of personal triumph; it's a saga of resilience and perseverance that resonates with every dreamer. His success not only breaks a two-decade-old drought in Odisha's UPSC ranks but also serves as a beacon of hope for countless aspirants.

Despite the monumental challenges he faced, Animesh never wavered in his pursuit of excellence. Balancing his rigorous preparation with his responsibilities at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), where he worked as a B.Tech (Computer Science) graduate from NIT Rourkela, he dedicated himself wholeheartedly to his dream. The long hours spent poring over books, the relentless pursuit of knowledge, and the unwavering faith in his abilities finally bore fruit as he clinched the coveted AIR-2.

The news of his achievement reverberated far and wide, drawing accolades from all corners. The Chairman of IOCL, taking to 'X', expressed his elation at Animesh's triumph, hailing him as an extraordinary IOCian who defied all odds to excel. For Animesh, the journey has only just begun, as he sets his sights on serving the nation and transforming lives, fueled by the legacy of his mother's blessing and the unwavering support of his alma mater, NIT Rourkela.