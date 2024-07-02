UPSC Success Story: From Anganwadi To IAS, This Tribal Girl Failed Thrice But Created History With Hard Work

Manisha Dharve Success Story: Winston Churchill's famous line 'Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm' is an apt line to define the hard work of IAS Manisha Dharve. 23-year-old Manisha Dharve hails from Bondarnya village in Khargone's Jhirniya block. Manisha Dharve, achieved success in the UPSC 2023 on her fourth attempt, securing a rank of 257.

Where others might have given up, Manisha neither faltered nor tired. She had complete faith in her hard work, and today, she stands as a proud officer. Manisha's early education began at an Anganwadi in Bondarnya village. Her father, Gangaram Dharve, an engineer, chose not to pursue a job in a big city but returned to his village to educate the children there. He, along with his wife Jamna Dharve, who also taught in government schools, ensured that Manisha received her education locally.

Manisha was always a bright student. She completed her studies up to the 8th grade in a government school and finished her 10th and 12th grades in schools in Khargone. She chose Mathematics and Science for her 12th-grade subjects but always aspired to become an officer.

Manisha scored 75% in her 10th-grade exams and 78% in her 12th-grade exams. She then pursued a B.Sc. in Computer Science from Holkar College in Indore. Following her graduation, she decided to prepare for the UPSC exam and sought permission from her parents to go to Delhi. Initially, her family was hesitant, but they eventually agreed.

Despite her hard work, Manisha failed in her first attempt and had to return to her village from Delhi. She continued to strive, facing multiple setbacks and three failed attempts. Throughout this period, she endured criticism from others but chose to ignore it and remained dedicated to her goal. Her perseverance paid off when she cracked the UPSC exam in 2023.

Manisha's story is a testament to determination and resilience, demonstrating that with unwavering effort and self-belief, success is attainable, no matter the obstacles.