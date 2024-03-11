UPSC Success Story: From Auto-Rickshaw To IAS, The Inspiring Journey Of Ansar Shaikh, UPSC Topper At 21!

New Delhi: Achieving success in the UPSC, which is widely regarded as India's most challenging examination, is a formidable task that requires unwavering dedication, immense sacrifice, relentless hard work, and steadfast consistency. This journey becomes even more arduous for individuals who lack access to the necessary study materials and resources due to financial constraints.

Yet, amidst these challenges, there exist stories of triumph against all odds. One such inspiring tale is that of IAS Ansar Shaikh, whose journey exemplifies resilience and determination. Born into humble beginnings in the Marathwada district of Maharashtra, Shaikh's father earned a living as an autorickshaw driver, while his mother toiled in the fields. With financial struggles looming large, his family prioritized earning over education, compelling his brother to forgo schooling to support the household.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Shaikh displayed academic brilliance from a young age. Driven by a desire to alter his family's fortunes, he harbored a steadfast ambition of becoming an IAS officer. Following his graduation, he embarked on his UPSC journey with unwavering resolve, dedicating an astounding 12 hours each day to his preparations.

Enduring numerous hurdles along the way, Shaikh persevered, undeterred by the challenges that beset him. Finally, his persistence bore fruit when he clinched the UPSC examination with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 361, achieving the remarkable feat of becoming the youngest IAS officer at the age of 21 in 2016.

Shaikh's life saga serves as a poignant reminder of the power of hard work and resilience. It stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless UPSC aspirants who may find themselves grappling with self-doubt or adversity. His journey underscores the timeless adage that perseverance in the face of adversity ultimately paves the path to success, serving as a testament to the indomitable human spirit.