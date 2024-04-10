UPSC Success Story: From Battling Depression To Achieving AIR-9, The Inspirational Journey Of IFS Apala Mishra

New Delhi: Born in the bustling city of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in 1997, IFS Apala Mishra emerged from a lineage steeped in service and dedication to her country. As the daughter of a retired colonel, her upbringing was imbued with principles of discipline and perseverance, setting the stage for her remarkable journey ahead. Apala's academic pursuits initially led her to the corridors of the Army College, where she embarked on a path in dentistry, ultimately earning her BDS degree.

Yet, it was the call of public service that stirred her soul, beckoning her towards the noble realm of civil services. With unwavering resolve, she redirected her focus from medicine to the arduous realm of UPSC preparation. However, Apala's journey was not without its trials. Her initial attempt in 2018 ended in disappointment as she faltered at the Prelims hurdle, a setback that tested her resilience. Undeterred, she persisted, only to face another setback in 2019, plunging her into the depths of despair and self-doubt.

The weight of failure bore heavily upon her, both figuratively and literally, as she grappled with depression and its physical manifestations. Yet, amidst the shadows of adversity, Apala found the light of determination. Rather than succumbing to defeat, she embarked on a journey of self-reflection and growth. Analyzing her past shortcomings, she honed her study techniques and fortified her resolve for the daunting task that lay ahead. With renewed vigor, Apala undertook her third attempt in 2020, pouring heart and soul into her preparations.

Her relentless dedication bore fruit as she emerged triumphant, clinching the coveted All India Rank of 9 in the UPSC examination. However, true to her individuality, she charted a distinct path, opting to serve her nation as an IFS officer, eschewing the more traditional route of an IAS officer.

When queried about her journey, Apala graciously imparted wisdom gleaned from her arduous path. She emphasized the value of consistency, dedicating seven to eight hours daily to her studies—a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence. Indeed, Apala Mishra's saga serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, a testament to the indomitable spirit that propels one towards greatness. Her story reminds us that in the face of adversity, resilience and unwavering determination can pave the path to realizing our most audacious dreams.