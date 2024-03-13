New Delhi: It is rightly said there is no substitute for hard work, dedication and perseverance. Be it the UPSC or any other competitive exams, if you have passion for something, you have to be fully committed and give your 100%.

Passing the UPSC, India’s toughest exam, can be mentally and physically draining, but IAS Garima Lohia secured an impressive AIR-2 and was the second topper in the UPSC 2022.

So, let’s understand the preparation strategy used by Garima to qualify for the IAS. Hailing from Buxar in Bihar, Garima grew up in a business family. After her schooling, she went on to pursue her graduation from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University and received an accounting degree in 2020.

Nine years back, Garima’s father passed away in an unfortunate incident. However, her mother encouraged her daughter to continue her studies and never made her feel the absence of her father.

Encouraged by her mother, Garima decided to try her luck in the UPSC. Soon, pandemic hit and she made the most out of the Covid-19 crisis. Garima dedicated herself entirely to self-study during the pandemic that brought the entire world to a complete halt. She made the most of the internet resources available, mostly YouTube. She took online tests but never signed up for a tutoring program.

However, she miserably failed in her first attempt in 2021 and could not even clear the prelims. Instead of giving up, she focused more and studied for more than 12 hours every day. All her hard work paid off and she secured AIR-2, leaving everyone stunned.

IAS Garima Lohia's dedication and commitment during the pandemic are inspiring for thousands of aspirants like her.