New Delhi: Delving into the depths of the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), one cannot merely perceive it as a career choice; rather, it symbolizes a profound journey that encompasses the essence of life's aspirations and challenges. For countless aspirants, this examination transcends beyond the realms of profession, embodying a quest of immense significance and personal fulfillment.

Among the myriad of tales that epitomize resilience and determination, the saga of IFS Apala Mishra stands as an inspiring testament. Originating from Ghaziabad, her familial backdrop echoes with a legacy of service, with her father's distinguished tenure as a retired Colonel in the Army, and her brother's ongoing commitment as a Major. Despite this entrenched military heritage, Apala charted her path towards academic excellence from her formative years, where education became her guiding light.

Steering through her educational journey, Apala pursued Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) from an esteemed Army College, yet her heart remained steadfastly set on the pursuit of civil service. Thus, upon completing her studies, she embarked on the arduous voyage of UPSC preparation, a decision that would redefine her trajectory.

The initial endeavors proved to be a test of resilience, as Apala encountered setbacks in her first two attempts, failing to clear even the preliminary stage. Undeterred by adversity, she channelized her setbacks into opportunities for growth, refining her approach with unwavering determination and steadfast resolve.

The pivotal moment arrived in 2020, marking Apala's third attempt at the UPSC examination. Armed with newfound insights and fortified by sheer perseverance, she embarked on this endeavor with renewed vigor. And triumphantly, against all odds, she emerged victorious, clinching an impressive All India Rank of 9.

Her remarkable feat, securing an astounding 215 out of 275 marks, not only shattered barriers but also etched a new milestone in the annals of UPSC history. Apala's journey embodies the epitome of dedication and perseverance, serving as an inspiration to millions of aspirants who dare to dream of donning the mantle of civil service. Her narrative stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path for those who embark on the arduous yet rewarding odyssey of UPSC preparation.