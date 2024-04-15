Advertisement
NewsIndia
UPSC SUCCESS STORY

UPSC Success Story: From Dowry Victim To IRS Success – The Inspiring Journey Of Komal Ganatra

Abandoned weeks after her marriage, she unsuccessfully sought justice and returned to her parents’ home in Savarkundala, Gujarat, where harsh criticism and taunts from relatives and neighbours added to her difficulties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSC Success Story: From Dowry Victim To IRS Success – The Inspiring Journey Of Komal Ganatra IRS Komal Ganatra

New Delhi: In 2012, Komal Ganatra's remarkable journey unfolded as she not only triumphed in the UPSC Civil Services examination but also clinched an impressive 591st rank among a vast pool of candidates. Yet, her narrative transcends the conventional tales of UPSC success, delving into the depths of her resilience amid adversity.

Married at the age of 26 to a New Zealand businessman in 2008, Komal found herself grappling with the specter of eviction from her in-laws' abode due to her inability to meet dowry demands. Left abandoned mere weeks after her nuptials, she embarked on a futile quest for justice, ultimately retreating to her parental home in Savarkundala, Gujarat. There, amidst a backdrop of harsh criticism and relentless taunts from acquaintances and neighbors, she confronted her trials.

Undeterred by the tumultuous circumstances, Komal, armed with a diploma in engineering, resolved to forge a new path for herself. Relocating to a remote village situated some 40 kilometers from her hometown, she embraced the role of a primary school educator, navigating the challenges of subsistence on a modest monthly stipend of Rs 5000. It was amidst the humble environs of this rural setting that she embarked on her odyssey of UPSC preparation.

Fuelled by her personal tribulations and an unwavering determination to effect change from within, Komal embarked on her journey towards civil services. Supplementing her academic repertoire with an engineering degree from Rajkot Government Polytechnic, a BA degree from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, and a Primary Teachers Training Certificate from a local institution, she meticulously laid the groundwork for her ambitions.

However, the path to UPSC success in the hinterlands posed its own array of hurdles, ranging from erratic power supply to a dearth of guidance resources. Struggling to access vital tools such as English newspapers, indispensable for staying abreast of current affairs, Komal confronted the formidable specter of isolation and information asymmetry.

Yet, amidst these formidable challenges, a glimmer of hope emerged in the form of the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), a bastion of learning for IAS aspirants under the aegis of the Gujarat government. Availing herself of this invaluable resource, Komal found solace in structured preparation and guidance, bolstering her resolve as she braved the rigors of the UPSC examination.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station
DNA Video
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on govt doctor's prescription
DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh