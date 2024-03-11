UPSC Success Story: From IIT Bombay To UPSC, Inspiring Journey Of IAS Officer Shreyans Kumat Who Secured AIR-4

New Delhi: After completing his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Shreyans Kumat found himself in a lucrative position at a renowned consulting firm. Despite the allure of a comfortable career path, his heart yearned for a different calling—the Civil Services Exam (CSE).

With unwavering determination, Shreyans bid farewell to his well-paying job, embarking on a journey towards his passion for public service. His relentless dedication and perseverance culminated in a remarkable achievement—securing the 4th position in the highly competitive CSE, marking the beginning of his inspiring tenure as an IAS officer.

Originating from the serene landscapes of Rajasthan's Kishangarh in Ajmer, Shreyans' academic journey was marked by diligence and ambition. Following his 11th standard, he spent two rigorous years in Kota, preparing rigorously for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), eventually securing admission to the esteemed IIT Bombay for his Mechanical Engineering degree.

Although his career at Ernst & Young (EY) provided financial stability and professional fulfillment, Shreyans remained tethered to his grandfather's vision of serving society through the civil services. Thus, after a contemplative period, he chose to heed his familial legacy, redirecting his efforts towards UPSC CSE preparations.

His study regimen was intense, comprising rigorous offline sessions and exhaustive online coursework, often spanning ten hours a day. Immersing himself in the intricacies of the exam format, Shreyans left no stone unturned in his pursuit of success. His relentless commitment bore fruit as he conquered the formidable UPSC exam in his maiden attempt, earning widespread acclaim for his stellar achievement.

Beyond his academic prowess, Shreyans captivates audiences with his engaging presence on social media platforms. Boasting a substantial following of 46.9K on Instagram, he utilizes his platform to share glimpses of his daily life, offering inspiration and fostering connection with his admirers.