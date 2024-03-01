UPSC Success Story: From IIT To IAS, The Remarkable Journey Of Kanishak Kataria

New Delhi: The journey of IAS Officer Kanishak Kataria, from his esteemed education at IIT to his current position, serves as a beacon of inspiration for countless UPSC aspirants across the nation. His remarkable decision to leave a lucrative corporate job to pursue his dream of civil service culminated in an outstanding achievement - securing the prestigious All India Rank 1 in the year 2019. Presently, he holds the esteemed position of Sub Divisional Officer in Ramganj Mandi, Kota.

Originating from the vibrant state of Rajasthan, Kanishak's educational journey began at St. Paul’s Sr. Sec. School in Kota, where his academic brilliance shone through. His excellence manifested early on, as evidenced by his commendable 44th rank in the fiercely competitive IIT JEE 2010 examination, leading him to pursue a B.Tech Honours in Computer Science with Minors in Applied Statistics at the renowned Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Embarking on his professional journey, Kanishak ventured into the realm of data science, initially joining Samsung Company in South Korea before transitioning to an American startup in Bengaluru. Despite the allure of stability and financial prosperity, he chose to take a bold leap of faith by resigning from his corporate role.

Opting to dedicate himself wholeheartedly to his UPSC preparations, Kanishak eschewed the allure of higher-paying opportunities in favor of pursuing his passion for public service. He immersed himself in rigorous study, initially enrolling in a coaching center in Delhi for an intensive seven to eight-month program before continuing his preparations through self-study back home.

In his pursuit of excellence, Kanishak adopted a disciplined approach, cutting himself off from the distractions of social media to channel all his energies into his preparations. Despite his academic and professional commitments, he remains a fervent sports enthusiast and possesses a keen expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Kanishak Kataria's journey serves as a testament to the power of dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to one's aspirations. His story continues to inspire countless individuals to pursue their dreams relentlessly, undeterred by challenges or societal expectations.