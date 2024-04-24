UPSC Success Story: From IIT To IPS To IAS, The Remarkable Journey Of Garima Agrawal, Two-Time UPSC Topper

New Delhi: Garima Agrawal's educational journey is nothing short of inspirational, marked by her unwavering determination and intellectual prowess. From her formative years at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Khargone, where her brilliance shone brightly, to her remarkable achievements at prestigious institutions like IIT Hyderabad, Garima's path has been defined by her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Raised in a family of businessmen, Garima defied conventional expectations with her steadfast academic focus. Excelling consistently, she garnered impressive grades of 89% and 92% in her 12th and 10th grades, respectively. Her journey took a pivotal turn when she aced the JEE exam, securing admission to IIT Hyderabad, where she earned a degree in engineering. Subsequently, Garima broadened her horizons with an enriching internship experience in Germany, further honing her skills and knowledge.

However, Garima's thirst for intellectual challenge was far from quenched. Despite securing a commendable score of 240 in the UPSC CSE exam, earning her a coveted spot in the IPS, Garima remained steadfast in her pursuit of her ultimate goal—an IAS position. Undeterred by initial success, she immersed herself in rigorous preparation, balancing her responsibilities as an IPS officer with her aspirations for higher achievement.

Her perseverance bore fruit when, in 2018, she secured an impressive 40th rank in her retake of the UPSC exam, realizing her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Currently serving as Telangana's Assistant District Magistrate, Garima stands as a testament to the power of resilience and dedication in the face of adversity.

Reflecting on her journey, Garima emphasizes the importance of holistic preparation, advocating for a comprehensive approach that integrates preparation for the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Drawing from her own experiences, she underscores the value of thorough revision, highlighting the potential overlap between questions in both the UPSC Pre and Main Exams.

Moreover, Garima stresses the significance of practice, recommending the regular administration of mock tests and the cultivation of effective writing skills through question-and-answer practice. For Garima, success is not merely about acquiring knowledge but also about disciplined study and strategic preparation—a philosophy that has undoubtedly propelled her towards her remarkable achievements.