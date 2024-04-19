New Delhi: Ruhani, a 28-year-old native of Gurgaon, has recently achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the fifth position in the highly competitive Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in her journey toward fulfilling her aspiration of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Despite already serving as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Ruhani harbored a fervent desire to transition into the prestigious role of an IAS officer. Over the years, she diligently pursued this goal, facing numerous challenges along the way. Despite falling short by a few marks in previous attempts, Ruhani remained steadfast in her determination and continued to persevere.

After several unsuccessful endeavors, Ruhani's unwavering dedication finally bore fruit in her sixth and final attempt at the UPSC examination. Not only did she secure an admirable rank, but she also ascended to the coveted top five positions, securing her place as an IAS officer.

Ruhani's academic journey reflects her commitment to excellence. Having received her education at a private school in Gurgaon, she furthered her studies by obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Delhi University's esteemed St. Stephen's College. Prior to her pursuit of the UPSC examination, Ruhani had already showcased her proficiency by clearing the Indian Economic Service Exam and assuming the role of Assistant Director at NITI Aayog.

However, Ruhani's ultimate ambition remained to serve as an IAS officer, propelling her to embark on the rigorous journey of UPSC preparation. Despite encountering setbacks, including four unsuccessful attempts and narrowly missing the mark each time, Ruhani remained resolute in her pursuit. Even as she underwent training for the IPS in Hyderabad, her passion for the IAS persisted.

Ultimately, through her unyielding determination and indomitable willpower, Ruhani triumphed in her sixth attempt, realizing her long-cherished dream of becoming an IAS officer. Her journey serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the fulfillment that accompanies the pursuit of one's aspirations despite adversity.