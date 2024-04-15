UPSC Success Story: From Medicine To Civil Service, The Remarkable Journey Of Artika Shukla, UPSC Topper

New Delhi: In the fiercely competitive domain of civil services examinations, narratives of perseverance and achievement abound, and within this landscape shines the remarkable story of Artika Shukla. Securing an impressive All India Rank 4 in the 2015 civil services examination at the youthful age of 25, she etched her name into the annals of success on her inaugural attempt, a testament to her unwavering determination and dedication.

Born on September 5, 1990, in Gandhinagar, Varanasi, Artika's formative years were defined by a steadfast commitment to academic excellence. Guided by her father, Dr. Brijesh Shukla, a distinguished former secretary of the Indian Medical Association, she cultivated a strong educational foundation during her formative years at St. John’s School in Varanasi.

Her scholarly prowess continued to flourish as she pursued her MBBS degree from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, culminating in her graduation in 2013. Subsequently, she charted a course towards specialization in pediatrics at PGIMER, Chandigarh, a testament to her enduring passion for serving society.

However, Artika's trajectory underwent a significant shift upon witnessing her elder brother, Gaurav Shukla, ascend to success in the UPSC Civil Services exam of 2012, subsequently joining the prestigious IAS cadre. Inspired by her brother's triumph, Artika made a bold decision in 2014 to pause her academic pursuits and set her sights on the challenging civil services examinations.

In a departure from convention, Artika opted to forego the conventional route of enrolling in coaching classes, instead relying on the steadfast support of her brother. It was this unconventional yet resolute approach that she credits for her eventual success.

Amidst her rigorous IAS training, Artika's life took an unexpected turn as she found love in the form of Jasmeet Singh, the third-ranked candidate in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015. Following a period of courtship, the couple exchanged vows in 2017, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Artika's journey.

Despite initially being assigned to the Indian Administrative Service Union Territory cadre, Artika made a conscious decision to align her professional trajectory with that of her husband's by opting for the Rajasthan cadre, a testament to her unwavering commitment to both her career and personal life.