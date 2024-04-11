UPSC Success Story: From Orphan To Officer, The Inspiring Journey Of IAS Abdul Nasar, Triumphing Over Tragedy To Serve The Nation

New Delhi: Every year, countless individuals pour their hearts and souls into the daunting challenge of cracking India's most formidable examination, the Civil Services Exam (CSE) administered by the UPSC. The aspiration to join the prestigious ranks of IAS, IPS, IFS, or IRS officers fuels the ambitions of these dedicated aspirants. Yet, the harsh reality remains that only a select few manage to turn their dreams into reality.

However, amidst this sea of aspirants, the extraordinary journey of IAS B Abdul Nasar stands out as a testament to perseverance and resilience. Surprisingly, Nasar's path to becoming an IAS officer diverged from the conventional narrative of excelling in the UPSC exam. Instead, he began his career as an ordinary government employee within the Kerala Health Department.

Through unwavering commitment and a steadfast dedication to serving society, Nasar gradually climbed the ranks, defying the odds stacked against him. His relentless pursuit of excellence culminated in his elevation to the position of Deputy Collector within the State Civil Service in 2006.

Recognition of his exceptional contributions came in 2015 when Nasar was lauded as Kerala's top Deputy Collector, marking a significant milestone in his career. Subsequently, in 2017, he achieved the pinnacle of success by ascending to the prestigious role of an IAS officer.

Prior to assuming his role as District Collector of Kollam in 2019, Nasar's journey was marked by numerous trials and tribulations. Raised in the humble surroundings of Thalasseri in Kerala's Kannur district, he encountered adversity from a young age, losing his father at the tender age of five. Facing financial hardship, Nasar's mother made the difficult decision to place him and his siblings in an orphanage while she worked tirelessly as a maid to make ends meet.

For thirteen years, Nasar navigated the challenges of life within the confines of an orphanage, steadfastly pursuing his education. To support his family and alleviate their financial burden, he took on various odd jobs, including working as a cleaner and a hotel attendant. Despite the formidable obstacles in his path, Nasar persisted, completing his schooling and later graduating from a government college.

His indomitable spirit and unwavering resolve saw him juggle multiple responsibilities, from delivering newspapers to providing tuition and working as a telephone operator. Nasar's pursuit of knowledge did not end with his undergraduate studies; he pursued further education, obtaining a Master's degree and a B.Ed., followed by an MSW qualification.

His eventual entry into the Kerala Health Department marked the beginning of his ascent through the ranks, culminating in his remarkable transformation into an IAS officer. Nasar's remarkable journey serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless young individuals across India, reminding them of the power of perseverance and the importance of never surrendering their dreams to adversity.