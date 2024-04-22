UPSC Success Story: From Vegetable Cart To Civil Services, Daughter Of A Vendor Shines In UPSC 2023 After Mother Mortgages Gold For Her Education

New Delhi: Swati Mohan Rathod's triumphant journey from the humble streets of Solapur to the prestigious ranks of the civil service is a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Born into a family of modest means, Swati's mother made extraordinary sacrifices, even mortgaging gold, to ensure her daughter's education. The fruits of that sacrifice bloomed magnificently when Swati clinched an impressive All India Rank of 492 in the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2023.

In the face of financial adversity and a challenging upbringing, Swati remained steadfast in her resolve to carve out a better future for herself and her family. Instead of succumbing to the weight of poverty, she immersed herself in rigorous UPSC preparation, fueled by the dream of alleviating her parents' struggles. The tears of joy that welled up in her parents' eyes upon hearing of her success were worth more to her than any accolade or recognition.

Hailing from the bustling city of Solapur in Maharashtra, Swati's roots lay in the world of vegetable vending. She was one of four daughters in a family where every rupee counted. Yet, Swati refused to let financial constraints define her aspirations. After completing her secondary education in a government school, she pursued her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Geography at Walchand College, Solapur. It was during her college days that she first encountered the allure of the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

However, Swati's path to success was anything but smooth. Despite her unwavering determination, she faced the bitter sting of failure not once, but five times, before finally tasting victory. Each setback only served to strengthen her resolve, and after five attempts, she emerged victorious, a shining example of perseverance and resilience.