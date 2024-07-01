Becoming an IAS or IPS officer is a dream for many. There are numerous individuals who leave their secure, full-time jobs to pursue their passion for serving the nation. The UPSC exam is considered one of the most prestigious examinations in India. While some candidates succeed on their first attempt, others achieve their goal after multiple tries.

Today, we share the story of Divyanshu Chaudhary, who secured All India Rank 30 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2020. Despite having a good job in banking, UPSC was always on his mind. His precise strategy led him to success on his second attempt.

Background and Education

Divyanshu hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He completed his schooling in Jaipur. After his intermediate studies, he earned a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, followed by an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata. He then started working at a bank. After a year of working, he decided to pursue the UPSC exam and moved to Delhi for preparation.

Strategic Preparation

Divyanshu had initially decided to opt for Mathematics as his optional subject because it was a scoring subject. Instead of relying solely on coaching material, he used basic resources available on the internet. He also focused heavily on revision and solved between 80 to 100 mock test papers. With these three key strategies in mind, he emphasized the importance of focusing on the preliminary exam. Performing well in the first stage boosts confidence for the subsequent stages.

Emphasis on Revision and Practice

Divyanshu believes that preparing for the UPSC requires hard work. He advises that the choice of optional subject should be made thoughtfully. For preparation, candidates can utilize content available on the internet. According to Divyanshu, revision and writing practice are crucial to cracking the UPSC exam.

Achieving the Dream

Divyanshu Chaudhary's journey from an IIM graduate with a promising banking career to an IAS officer is a testament to his dedication and strategic planning. His story is an inspiration to all UPSC aspirants, demonstrating that with hard work, smart strategy, and a clear focus, achieving the dream of becoming an IAS officer is possible.

Key Takeaways from Divyanshu's UPSC Success Story

Divyanshu’s story highlights several important aspects for UPSC aspirants:

1. Strong Foundation:

Starting with a solid educational background in engineering and management, Divyanshu had a robust foundation that helped him in his UPSC preparation.

2. Smart Resource Utilization:

Instead of sticking to traditional coaching methods, Divyanshu used freely available online resources effectively. This approach not only saved time but also provided diverse perspectives.

3. Focused Revision:

Regular revision was a cornerstone of his strategy. By solving numerous mock tests, he was able to identify his weak areas and work on them meticulously.

4. Balanced Preparation:

Balancing between different stages of the exam and focusing on the preliminary exam helped him build the confidence needed for subsequent stages.

Advice for Future Aspirants

Divyanshu emphasizes the importance of choosing the right optional subject. It should be a subject that the candidate is comfortable with and can score well in. He also stresses the need for continuous revision and writing practice, as these are crucial for retaining information and improving answer-writing skills.