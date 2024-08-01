UPSC Success Story: He Failed 35 Times, Then Cracked Civil Services Exam Twice To Become IPS, Then IAS With AIR...

They say that those who win after facing defeat are the true champions. Such is the story of Vijay Vardhan from Haryana. Despite failing to clear any government job (Sarkari Naukri) exams, he succeeded in passing the country's toughest exam, the UPSC. Even after numerous failures, he kept his spirits high and stood up to achieve success. He believed in himself, and his determination paid off. Today, he is an IAS officer.

35 Failures in Government Job Exams

Vijay Vardhan, an IAS officer, was born and raised in Sirsa, Haryana. He completed his studies in Electronics Engineering from Hisar and then moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exams. Vijay faced failure in every exam he took. He appeared for government job exams 35 times but couldn't clear even one. He also faced multiple setbacks in the UPSC exams. However, his optimism kept him going. Finally, in 2018, he passed the UPSC exam and secured the 104th rank.

Cracking UPSC Twice

In 2018, Vijay Vardhan's 104th rank in the UPSC exam led to his selection as an IPS officer. However, he was not satisfied as his ultimate goal was to become an IAS officer. Undeterred, he appeared for the UPSC exam again in 2021 and successfully achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer by ranking in top 70. Vijay Vardhan passed the UPSC exam twice, in 2018 and 2021.

Story Of Preservance

Vijay Vardhan's story is one of true perseverance, demonstrating that failures are stepping stones to success. His journey from repeated failures to achieving his dream is a powerful source of inspiration for everyone.