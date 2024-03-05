New Delhi: At the tender age of 21, Divya achieved a significant milestone by cracking the UPSC exam, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR)-438, and earning a coveted spot in the Indian Police Service (IPS). However, her heart was set on a different path—to become an IAS officer. Undeterred, she embarked on a challenging journey to realize her dream.

What sets Divya apart is her unconventional approach to preparation. Unlike many of her peers, she didn't rely on coaching institutes but instead devoted herself to self-study and rigorous revision. Her story is a testament to the power of determination and resilience.

Hailing from Mahendragarh, Haryana, Divya's educational journey began in government schools before she was selected to attend Navodaya Vidyalaya. Despite financial constraints, she pursued her education with zeal, eventually earning a bachelor's degree in science.

Her passion for the UPSC exam was unwavering, and she commenced her preparation soon after graduation. Tragically, her father's demise added to the family's struggles, but Divya refused to let adversity derail her ambitions. She turned her challenges into fuel for her journey, displaying remarkable strength of character.

Lacking access to coaching, Divya relied on her own resources and determination. She empathized with her mother's inability to provide additional support and never allowed it to dampen her spirits. Her relentless effort paid off when she conquered the UPSC exam on her first attempt.

Although initially qualifying for the IPS, Divya's aspirations stretched further to the IAS. Undeterred by falling short the first time, she persisted and, on her second attempt, secured the rank required to become an IAS officer. Her mantra of consistency, hard work, and positivity propelled her to success.

Beyond her role as a civil servant, Divya has garnered a significant following on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she shares motivational content with her 97K followers. Her journey from a small town to the prestigious corridors of the civil services serves as an inspiration to countless aspirants across the country.