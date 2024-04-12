UPSC Success Story: IAS Anurag Kumar Defies Odds, Secures AIR-48 In UPSC CSE After Failing Graduation

New Delhi: It's often emphasized that failure serves as a crucial stepping stone to success, a notion underscored by the narrative of perseverance and determination exhibited by aspirants aiming for success in the UPSC civil services exam. While there's a prevailing notion that only those endowed with exceptional academic prowess can excel in this formidable examination, the journey of countless aspirants over the years attests otherwise, attributing their triumphs to relentless hard work, unwavering dedication, and a resilient spirit that persists despite setbacks.

An illustrative embodiment of this ethos is found in the inspiring story of IAS officer Anurag Kumar hailing from the Katihar district of Bihar. His educational trajectory was marked by financial constraints, compelling him to commence his academic journey in a Hindi medium school until Class 8. The subsequent transition to an English medium institution posed formidable linguistic challenges, yet Anurag confronted them head-on, exhibiting commendable perseverance and diligence. Despite the initial hurdles, he emerged triumphant in the Class 10 Board Exams, securing an impressive 90% marks. His academic pursuits further flourished as he excelled in his intermediate studies, earning admission to the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

However, the path to success was not without its trials, as Anurag encountered a pivotal setback during his undergraduate years, facing academic setbacks and failing to clear several subjects in his initial years of graduation. Undeterred by adversity, he resolved to turn his failures into opportunities for growth. With renewed determination, he embarked on his post-graduation journey, concurrently charting a course for his UPSC aspirations.

The pursuit of UPSC excellence became the focal point of Anurag's endeavors during his post-graduation, where he devoted himself wholeheartedly to rigorous preparation. His arduous efforts bore fruit when he clinched an admirable All India Rank of 677 in his maiden attempt in 2017. Yet, driven by an unyielding ambition to realize his aspirations of becoming an IAS officer, Anurag persisted in his quest for excellence. A testament to his unwavering resolve, he reengaged in preparation, culminating in a remarkable achievement of securing AIR-48 in the UPSC CSE 2018.

Today, Anurag stands as a beacon of inspiration, epitomizing the triumph of resilience and hard work. His journey from overcoming linguistic barriers and academic setbacks to ascending the ranks of the civil services serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. Currently serving as the Assistant District Officer in Bettiah district, Anurag's story resonates as a compelling narrative of triumph over adversity, inspiring countless others to pursue their dreams with unwavering resolve and fortitude.