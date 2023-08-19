UPSC Success Story: IAS Officer Who Failed In Class 6, Went On To Secured Air 2 In First Attempt; Know Her Exam Preparation Secret

Embarking on a journey that spans several years, ambitious individuals strive to conquer the Union Public Service Commission's formidable Civil Services Exam. As the pursuit of success takes shape, a diverse spectrum of aspirants emerges – some choosing the structured path of coaching, while others entrust their dreams to the diligent realm of self-study.

Early Struggles And Triumph Over Adversity

Rukmani Riar's journey to success in the Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Exam is a testament to determination and resilience. Hailing from Gurdaspur, Punjab, Riar's academic journey was not without challenges. Initially facing setbacks and even failing the sixth grade, Riar's initial academic struggles were daunting. The fear of disappointing family and teachers weighed heavily on her mind. However, rather than succumbing to the pressure, she turned her fear into her driving force.



Building a Strong Foundation

Rukmani Riar's educational journey began in Gurdaspur, later continuing at the Sacred Heart School in Dalhousie. After completing her 12th grade, she pursued a degree in Social Science from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. Building upon this foundation, she furthered her education by earning a Master's degree in social sciences from the prestigious Tata Institute in Mumbai, where she also achieved the distinction of a gold medalist.

Embracing The Path Of Public Service

Following her post-graduation, Rukmani Riar engaged in valuable internships with notable NGOs such as Ashodaya in Mysore and Annapurna Mahila Mandal in Mumbai, in addition to her involvement with the Planning Commission. These experiences ignited her passion for civil service, fostering a desire to take on the UPSC exams.

From Aspiration To Achievement

Rukmani Riar's pursuit of success in the Civil Service Exam was characterized by unwavering determination and diligent self-study. Notably, she undertook this journey without formal coaching, a decision that would ultimately prove fruitful. In the highly competitive landscape of UPSC exams, Riar's first attempt yielded a remarkable achievement – securing the second position nationwide and realizing her dream of becoming an IAS officer. This accomplishment came to fruition in 2011.

Strategies And Preparations

To navigate the rigorous UPSC exam, Rukmani Riar employed a meticulously planned strategy. She relied on a comprehensive study approach that included revisiting NCERT books from grades 6 to 12, foundational resources that contributed to her success. Additionally, she embraced a daily routine of reading newspapers and magazines to enhance her awareness and readiness for the interview segment of the exam. Engaging in numerous mock tests, Riar aimed to minimize potential errors during the actual exam. To gain a comprehensive understanding of the exam's nuances, she diligently solved question papers from previous years.

Rukmani Riar's journey stands as a shining example of the power of self-motivation and focused preparation. Through her determination and strategic approach, she not only conquered academic challenges but also achieved a remarkable feat in the realm of civil services.