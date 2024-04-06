New Delhi: Every year, countless individuals aspire to conquer India's most challenging examination to become IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers. Yet, amid the sea of hopefuls, only a select few manage to achieve this feat. Despite enduring years of dedication and perseverance, the aspirations of thousands remain unfulfilled.

Among them, however, stand those unwavering souls who refuse to surrender. Such is the story of Ankita Sharma, an IPS officer who faced failure in her initial attempts at the UPSC exam. Despite stumbling twice, her relentless determination propelled her to success on the third try.

Originating from Durg in Chhattisgarh, Ankita began her journey in a humble government school. Despite later pursuing higher education, including an MBA, her heart remained steadfastly set on the coveted position of an IPS officer. After completing her studies, she ventured to New Delhi to embark on her UPSC preparation.

Yet, her stay in the bustling capital lasted a mere six months before she found herself returning home. Undeterred, Ankita commenced her preparations anew from the comfort of her own home, relying on self-study. Despite her efforts, her first attempt ended in disappointment.

Refusing to succumb to despair, she pursued the exam once more, only to be met with another setback. Instead of faltering, Ankita bolstered her resolve and redoubled her efforts for a third attempt.

This time, her diligence bore fruit, earning her an impressive All India Rank of 203. Today, she serves as the Superintendent of Police in the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, renowned for her leadership in numerous anti-Naxal operations in Bastar.

Ankita finds joy in her marriage to Vivekanand Shukla, an officer in the Indian Army, marking yet another milestone in her remarkable journey of perseverance and triumph.