UPSC Success Story: Jammu & Kashmir Boy Secures AIR-388 After Cracking NEET And JKAS Exams

New Delhi: Hailing from the quaint village of Bharot nestled within the remote and rugged terrain of the Pirpanjal mountains, Ghulam Maya Din emerges as a beacon of inspiration with his remarkable achievement of securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 388 in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. His journey, originating from the tranquil backdrop of Thanamandi tehsil, Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir, embodies resilience, determination, and unwavering dedication.

Prior to this illustrious feat, Ghulam had already exhibited his mettle by conquering the challenges of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and pursuing his medical education at the esteemed Government Medical College in Jammu. Subsequently, he triumphed in the rigorous Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) examinations, showcasing his multifaceted capabilities and tenacity.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Ghulam Maya Din humbly attributes his triumph to the unwavering support and encouragement bestowed upon him by his cherished family, particularly his parents and sisters. He reverently acknowledges their invaluable contributions, underscoring that his journey, though arduous, was made smoother by their unwavering presence and guidance.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Ghulam Maya Din, hailing from a small village from Bharot in remote hilly areas of Pirpanjal of Thanamandi tehsil, Rajouri dist got AIR 388 in UPSC CSE 2023. Earlier, he cracked the NEET and studied medicine at Government Medical College Jammu before… pic.twitter.com/5MWRKvrO9R — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

Reflecting on the challenges faced by aspirants from similar backgrounds, Ghulam underscores the evolving landscape of educational opportunities, propelled by the burgeoning accessibility to information. He poignantly observes the diminishing barriers between regions like Rajouri and Jammu, foreseeing a promising trajectory where remote aspirants are empowered to pursue their aspirations with greater ease and resources at their disposal.

Moreover, Ghulam seeks to dismantle prevalent misconceptions and barriers surrounding prestigious examinations, affirming that success knows no geographical boundaries. His groundbreaking achievement serves as a testament to the potential harbored within every individual, regardless of their background or circumstances. With humility and foresight, he envisions his triumph as a catalyst for inspiring a new generation of aspirants to dare to dream and strive for excellence in the realm of civil services.

In imparting wisdom to aspiring candidates, Ghulam espouses the virtues of diligence, resilience, and strategic utilization of resources. Emphasizing the need to shun distractions and harness the power of social media as a tool for learning and networking, he advocates for maintaining an insatiable curiosity and unwavering focus not only towards UPSC examinations but also towards other esteemed government competitions. His sage advice serves as a guiding light for those embarking on a similar path, illuminating the journey towards achieving their aspirations with clarity and purpose.