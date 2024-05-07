UPSC Success Story: Meet Dr. Saloni Sidana: Cracking UPSC In Her First Attempt To Fulfill Her Dream Of Becoming An IAS Officer

New Delhi: Dr. Saloni Sidana, a native of Jalalabad in Punjab, made a significant life decision by leaving her medical practice to pursue a career as an IAS officer. Her journey to this prestigious position is nothing short of inspiring. Without the aid of coaching, she triumphed in her first attempt at the esteemed UPSC CSE, forsaking a lucrative career as a doctor to fulfill her father's long-cherished ambition.

Her father harbored a fervent desire to see her don the mantle of an IAS officer. In honor of his wish, she relinquished her aspirations in medicine and embarked on the arduous path toward UPSC success. The transformation from a dedicated doctor to a determined civil servant showcases her unwavering commitment to her father's vision.

Saloni's childhood aspirations revolved solely around becoming a doctor and serving her community. After successfully clearing the NEET examination, she pursued her MBBS at Delhi's esteemed Lady Hardinge Medical College, laying the groundwork for her future endeavors.

Despite harboring dreams of pursuing higher education abroad, Saloni heeded her father's counsel and redirected her focus toward the UPSC examination. Her brilliance shone through as she secured an impressive All India Rank of 74 in the UPSC CSE 2014, a testament to her intellectual prowess and unwavering dedication.

Reflecting on her journey, Saloni emphasizes the importance of personalized study techniques, urging aspirants to identify and embrace strategies that resonate with their learning style. She underscores the UPSC journey as a marathon rather than a sprint, advising perseverance and endurance as key virtues in navigating the formidable challenges ahead.