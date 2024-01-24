UPSC Success Story: Meet IAS Rukmani Riar Who Failed Class 6, Cracked UPSC In First Attempt Without Coaching With AIR..

New Delhi: One of the toughest exams in India is the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Each year lakhs of UPSC aspirants appear in the exam with the aim to become IAS officers. But only a few of them succeed in cracking the UPSC exam and becoming IAS officers. In this article, we will talk about IAS Rukmani Riar who cracked the UPSC exam in the first attempt and got second rank.

In school, Rukmani Riar was not a very bright student and had failed in class 6th. Rukmani completed her schooling from Gurdaspur and then took admission at sacred Heary school in Dalhousie in class 4. IAS officer Rukmani Rair graduated in Social science from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. She completed her Master's degree in social sciences from Tata Institute in Mumbai.

After her Master's degree from TISS Mumbai, Rukmani did an internship with NGOs such as Ashoda in Mysore and Annapurna Mahila Mandal in Mumbai. While working with the NGO, Rukmani got attracted to civil service and decide to appear in the UPSC exam.

In 2011, Rukmani Riar cracked UPSC in the first attempt and secured AIR 2. She managed to crack the UPSC by self-study and did not join coaching.

She relied on NCER books from class 6th to 12th and read newspapers and magazines regularly.

Rukmani Riar's success story resonates beyond the realm of academia and competitive exams. It is a narrative of resilience, perseverance, and the triumph of the human spirit. Her journey from failing Class 6 to securing an All India Rank in the UPSC exam is a source of inspiration for countless individuals facing challenges. Rukmani's story teaches us that with unwavering determination and the right support, one can overcome any hurdle and achieve the seemingly impossible.