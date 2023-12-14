UPSC Success Story: Meet IAS Smita Sabharwal Who Studied Only Six Hours Daily, Cracked Civil Services Exam With AIR...

It's a general perception that civil services aspirants not only need to make many sacrifices but also work hard to clear the UPSC exam. The UPSC CSE is not only a prestigious exam but also one of the toughest in the world. There are many stories where aspirants have given up on their social life by locking themselves in a room for focused studies to crack the exam. However, many cracked the exam by following a certain routine. One such story is of IAS Smita Sabharwal.

Smita Sabharwal (earlier Smitha Das) was born on 19th June 1977. She is a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal. Her father Pranab Das was in the army who retired as Col in Hyderabad. Smita finished her education in Hyderabad only and got selected for IAS from the Andhra Pradesh cadre in 2000. Attending St. Ann’s in Marredpally, Hyderabad, she completed her high school education. Securing the highest overall rank in India for her ICSE Board class XII, she continued her academic journey at St. Francis Degree College for Women, pursuing her B.Com degree.

Some pics remind us how far we have come..

through the valleys and the summits. 23 years to this pic… a driven young lady who always walked her will!



Thanks to all your love ,

ever ready for a new challenge. pic.twitter.com/xahFAszBYv December 13, 2023

Devoting six hours daily to her studies, Smita balanced her routine by dedicating an hour to play. Smita kept herself updated with current affairs through newspapers and magazines on a daily basis. Her optional subjects for the civil services exam were anthropology and public administration. Smita achieved the 4th position in the 2000 UPSC exam, emerging as one of the IAS toppers. It was her second attempt as she had failed in prelims in the first attempt.

Smita has added several feathers to her cap. She became the first lady IAS officer to be appointed to the Chief Minister’s Office in Telangana. Currently, she is Secretary to Telangana CM. She reportedly holds additional charges as Secretary of the Rural Water Supply Department and Mission Bhagiratha. Many have lauded her tenure as the District Collector in Karimnagar and Medak. She assumed the role of District Collector in Karimnagar in 2011.