UPSC Success Story: Meet IFS Pujya Priyadarshini, Who Secured AIR-11 After Nearly Giving Up Post 3 Failed Attempts

New Delhi: The tales of triumph from IAS, IPS, and IRS officers serve as shining examples of resilience and tenacity. Often hailed as one of the most arduous examinations in the nation, cracking it amidst fierce competition from lakhs of aspirants annually is no small feat.

Today, our focus is on the remarkable journey of IFS Officer Pujya Priyadarshini, who weathered three consecutive setbacks before clinching an inspiring AIR-11 rank on her fourth attempt.

Following her graduation with a B.Com degree in Delhi, she pursued further studies in Public Administration at Columbia University in New York. Despite securing a lucrative job offer after her post-graduation, her heart remained set on the dream of becoming an IFS officer, prompting her to diligently prepare for the UPSC exams.

Her first attempt in 2013 ended in disappointment, leading her to take a three-year hiatus before making another earnest effort in 2016. Though she successfully navigated through the Prelims and Mains, the interview round posed a formidable challenge, resulting in yet another setback.

Undeterred by adversity, she persisted, making a third attempt in 2017. Despite coming close to success, the elusive victory slipped through her fingers, casting a shadow of doubt over her aspirations. However, buoyed by the unwavering support of her loved ones, Pujya resolved to give it one more shot.

Her unyielding determination and steadfast resolve finally paid off in 2018 when she secured an impressive AIR-11 rank, opting to serve as an IFS officer.

When asked to impart wisdom to aspiring candidates, Pujya Priyadarshini emphasized the importance of resilience in the face of failure, urging them to view setbacks as opportunities for growth and to persistently strive towards their goals with unwavering dedication.