UPSC Success Story: Meet IPS Archit Chandak, The IITian Who Left Rs 35 Lakh Job And Cracked UPSC

New Delhi: The UPSC civil services examination stands as a formidable challenge renowned worldwide for its rigorous testing of candidates' knowledge, skills, and aptitude. Many view conquering this exam as a pinnacle achievement, serving as a beacon of inspiration for countless aspirants. Among the esteemed individuals who have ascended to this lofty height is IPS Archit Chandak, a figure whose journey has sparked motivation in many.

Hailing from the quaint locality of Shankar Nagar in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Archit is the cherished only son of Virendra and Chhaya Chandak, both esteemed directors of Nagpur Techno Marketing Pvt. Ltd. situated at MIDC Hingna. His academic odyssey began at Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir, where he laid the foundation for his future endeavours. Subsequently, he etched his name in the annals of success by clinching a coveted spot at IIT Delhi, emerging triumphantly as the city topper in the JEE examination of 2012. His pursuit of excellence led him to attain a degree in mechanical engineering from the prestigious institution.

Despite enticing offers beckoning from the corporate realm, including a lucrative Rs 35 lakh package from a Japanese firm during his internship, Archit remained resolute in his determination to serve the nation through the corridors of governance. Thus, eschewing the allure of corporate comforts, he embarked on the arduous path of UPSC preparation immediately following the culmination of his Bachelor’s degree in 2016.

The year 2018 witnessed Archit's maiden foray into the realm of UPSC examinations, where he etched his name in the annals of success by securing an enviable All-India Rank (AIR) of 184 on his inaugural attempt. His journey commenced with a stint as the station house officer at Bazarpeth police station in Bhusawal, Maharashtra, eventually culminating in his elevation to the esteemed position of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Nagpur.

Central to Archit's journey to success has been his steadfast adherence to an organized regimen of study and revisions. He advocates for a methodical approach, wherein candidates delve into various subjects sequentially, ensuring a comprehensive grasp of concepts and topics without succumbing to disillusionment or despair. Emphasizing the paramount importance of utilizing the finest study materials available, he underscores the necessity of periodic self-assessment to gauge one's progress accurately.

Beyond the realm of academia and public service, Archit Chandak is a multifaceted individual with a penchant for diverse pursuits. An avid chess enthusiast boasting a FIDE rating of 1,820, he finds solace and stimulation in the intricate manoeuvres of the game. Moreover, his commitment to physical well-being finds expression in his participation in the gruelling 42-kilometer Mumbai Marathon, a testament to his indomitable spirit and resilience.

Active in the digital sphere, Archit maintains a robust presence on social media platforms, offering glimpses into his daily life and professional endeavours. With a substantial following of 92.2K on Instagram, he leverages this platform to inspire, educate, and engage with his audience. Furthermore, his personal life is intertwined with his professional journey, as he is happily married to IAS Saumya Sharma, his UPSC classmate, who currently serves as the CEO of Zilla Parishad Nagpur, embodying the spirit of partnership and shared aspirations.