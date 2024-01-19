New Delhi: Not everyone is able to pass the Union Public Service Commission Examination (UPSC), one of the hardest competitive tests. To crack this exam, you need to put in years of effort, patience, devotion, and endurance. There is no one secret to success. In this article, we will talk about Mohammed Husain, whose UPSC success story is very interesting.

Mohammed Husain a resident of Sholapur Lane, Wadi Bandar, Mumbai, has secured the 570th rank in the UPSC Exam 2022. Hussain had to put a lot of effort and struggle into his success. Hussain resides in a modest shanty at the side of the road near the Wadi Bandar Majgaon Dock location.

Given the social and economic hardships he experienced in his life, Mohammed Husain's achievement stood out among the 933 candidates chosen by the UPSC as truly outstanding. The tenacious 27-year-old overcame these obstacles with ease. He successfully passed the UPSC test on his fifth attempt, earning an amazing All-India Rank (AIR) of 570.

Hussain's father began working at the dockyard as a worker, loading and unloading cargo from trucks and eventually rose to the position of supervisor. His father Ramzan Sayed, ensured that his son pursue education at reputable institutions in the city.

Mohammed Husain attended St. Joseph's School in Dongri for his formal education and graduated from Elphinstone College in 2018 with a bachelor's degree. He engaged in specialised coaching programmes as part of his preparation for the civil services examination. These included the Hajj Committee of India's Civil Services Residential Coaching Institute, a special coaching programme for Muslim applicants headquartered in Mumbai's Hajj House. He also took coaching from Pune Academy as well as the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.