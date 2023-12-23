UPSC Success Story: Meet Uma Harathi, the Resilient IITian Who Defied Failure Four Times to Secure AIR 3 in UPSC

New Delhi: In India, the Civil Services examination stands out as one of the most challenging tests to conquer. Each year, numerous hopefuls vie for the opportunity to participate in this competitive exam, but only a select few manage to secure a spot on the final list of successful candidates. Among these achievers are individuals who succeeded in passing the UPSC CSE exam on their initial, subsequent, or even fifth attempt. Today, we delve into the compelling journey of Uma Harathi N, who persisted through five attempts before triumphing in the UPSC exam.

Uma Harathi, a resident of Nalgonda district in Telangana, is an engineering graduate from IIT Hyderabad. Despite facing the formidable UPSC challenge five times, she emerged victorious in the 2022 exam, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 3. Reflecting on her arduous path, Uma shares a valuable mantra for aspirants: "It's okay to fail. I failed numerous times. Just be proud of yourself."

Hailing from a family with a background in law enforcement—her father is the Superintendent of Police of Narayanpet—Uma was inspired by her father's encouragement towards civil services. She acknowledges the significance of the platform, both as a career and a means to contribute meaningfully to society. Uma, holding a BTech degree in civil engineering, emphasizes the importance of persistence and learning from mistakes throughout her challenging yet rewarding journey.

In an interview with NDTV, the 28-year-old expressed gratitude to her family and friends for their support. Uma emphasized the transformative nature of the process, stating, "This has been a long process, and it was not easy. But it was a great journey. I learnt from my mistakes and discovered myself."

Offering advice to fellow UPSC aspirants, Uma stressed the need to read extensively, practice rigorously, and formulate personalized strategies. She highlighted the indispensable qualities of sincerity and discipline, asserting that intelligence alone cannot guarantee success in cracking the UPSC exam.

In a surprising revelation, Uma disclosed that she did not anticipate securing the third rank, stating, "I was hoping to get some rank but did not expect the third rank." Her unexpected success serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of the challenging Civil Services examination.