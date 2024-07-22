UPSC Success Story: Mudra Gairola - From Dentistry to IPS to IAS, the Journey of the Remarkable Woman Officer

UP News: IAS officer Mudra Gairola, a native of Karnaprayag in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, currently resides in Delhi with her family. Known for her academic excellence since childhood, Mudra scored 96% in her Class 10 board exams and 97% in her Class 12 board exams. She was honored in school by India's first female IPS officer, Kiran Bedi.

After Class 12, Off to Mumbai

After passing Class 12, Mudra Gairola enrolled in a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course at a medical college in Mumbai.

Gold Medal in BDS

Mudra excelled in her BDS course, earning a gold medal. After graduation, she moved to Delhi and enrolled in an MDS program. However, her father always dreamed of her becoming an IAS officer—a dream he couldn’t fulfill himself.

Leaving MDS Midway

To fulfill her father's dream, Mudra Gairola left her MDS program midway and began preparing for the UPSC exam. In 2018, she appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination for the first time, reaching the interview stage.

Clearing UPSC with 53rd Rank

In 2019, Mudra Gairola again appeared for the UPSC interview but did not make the final selection. In 2020, she couldn't clear the mains exam. Undeterred, she appeared again in 2021, and her hard work paid off as she cleared the UPSC exam with a 165th rank, becoming an IPS officer.

Becoming an IAS in 2022

Determined to achieve her goal of becoming an IAS officer, Mudra Gairola appeared for the UPSC exam in 2022. This time, she succeeded brilliantly, clearing the exam with a 53rd rank and finally realizing her dream of becoming an IAS officer.