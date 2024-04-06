UPSC Success Story: Neha Bhosle, From CAT Topper To UPSC Champion - A Journey Of Grit And Success

New Delhi: Every year, the UPSC Civil Services Exam witnesses a multitude of aspirants striving to conquer India's most challenging test, with the dream of donning the prestigious titles of IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. Yet, amid the triumphs, a select few stand out, their journeys epitomizing true deservingness.

One such beacon of inspiration is the tale of IAS officer Neha Bhosle, whose journey resonates with resilience and determination.

Hailing from Mumbai, Neha's aspirations diverged from the glitter of showbiz coveted by her peers, as she devoted herself to academics, driven by a desire to contribute meaningfully to society. Excelling through her schooling and pursuing science in Class 11 and 12, she subsequently ventured into engineering.

Her academic prowess earned her the privilege of pursuing an MBA, her outstanding performance in the CAT exam securing her a coveted spot at IIM Lucknow. Despite flourishing in a lucrative corporate career post-MBA, Neha's heart yearned for the challenge of the UPSC.

Balancing full-time work with nocturnal study sessions, Neha embarked on her first attempt, only to be met with disappointment. Undeterred, she relinquished her comfortable job to devote herself entirely to preparation, undulating through setbacks in subsequent attempts.

Yet, fueled by unwavering resolve, Neha refused to succumb to defeat, intensifying her efforts with each setback. Finally, on her third attempt, her persistence bore fruit, as she clinched an impressive All India Rank (AIR)-15 in the UPSC exam.

Currently serving as the Assistant Collector and PO for ITDP-Kinwat in Nanded, Maharashtra, Neha Bhosle's journey epitomizes the essence of perseverance and belief in one's abilities.