New Delhi: Every year, a multitude of ambitious individuals embark on the arduous journey of preparing for the esteemed Civil Services Exam (CSE), conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), with aspirations of donning the prestigious titles of IAS, IPS, IRS, and IFS. However, the path to realizing these aspirations is fraught with challenges, and only a select few are able to traverse it to fruition.

Among these determined individuals is IPS Officer Kamyaa Misra, whose remarkable achievement of cracking the UPSC on her maiden attempt at the tender age of 22 stands as a beacon of unwavering dedication and relentless perseverance.

Originating from the culturally rich state of Odisha, Kamyaa's academic prowess was evident from her early years, culminating in her distinction as the regional topper with an exceptional score of 98.6% in Class 12. Following her secondary education, she embarked on a journey to the capital city of Delhi, where she pursued her undergraduate studies at the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University.

Even amidst her academic pursuits, Kamyaa remained steadfast in her resolve to pursue a career in the civil services arena, recognizing the UPSC examination as her true calling. Commencing her preparations during her undergraduate tenure, she eschewed conventional coaching methods, opting instead for a regimen of self-study supplemented by a plethora of online resources and study materials.

In a testament to her exemplary determination and intellectual acumen, Kamyaa defied the odds and emerged triumphant in her very first attempt at the grueling UPSC examination, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 172 and earning the prestigious title of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in the year 2019, at the remarkably young age of 22.

Though initially allocated to the Himachal cadre, Kamyaa's journey in the civil services domain took an unexpected turn as she was later reassigned to the Bihar cadre, where she continued to serve with unwavering dedication and distinction.

On a personal note, Kamyaa's journey towards excellence intersected with love as she found her life partner in Awadhesh Saroj, an IPS officer hailing from the Bihar cadre. Their union culminated in a joyous celebration as they exchanged vows in the picturesque setting of Udaipur, marking the commencement of a new chapter intertwined with shared aspirations and unwavering support for each other's endeavors.