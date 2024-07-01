The journey of IAS officer Kanishak Kataria, an IIT-Bombay alumnus, is nothing short of inspirational for those preparing for the UPSC exam. His focus on passing the UPSC exam was so intense that he decided to quit his high-paying job and successfully secured All India Rank 1 in 2019.

Kanishak Kataria hails from Kota, Rajasthan. He completed his schooling at St. Paul’s Senior Secondary School in Kota. Excelling academically from a young age, Kanishak secured the 44th rank in the IIT JEE 2010. He pursued a B.Tech in Computer Science and Applied Statistics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Professional Background

Kanishak began his career as a data scientist with the renowned South Korean electronics company Samsung. After a few years, he returned to India and joined an American startup in Bengaluru. Despite earning a lucrative salary, Kanishak decided to leave his job and focus on preparing for the UPSC exam.

Preparation Strategy

Kanishak Kataria initially studied at a coaching center in Delhi for a few months before moving back to Kota for self-study. He dedicated 13-14 hours daily to his preparation for the mains. Demonstrating immense dedication and determination, he completely disconnected from social media about two months before the mains. Kanishak focused solely on the exam and his preparation, never overthinking about the results.

Hard Work Pays Off

His hard work and dedication bore fruit when he secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC exam in 2019, becoming an IAS officer. In an interview, Kanishak mentioned that he is a sports lover and an expert in artificial intelligence.

Key Takeaways from Kanishak Kataria's UPSC Success Story

Kanishak’s story offers several valuable lessons for UPSC aspirants:

Commitment to Goals:

Kanishak’s decision to leave a high-paying job demonstrates his unwavering commitment to his goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Strategic Preparation:

His methodical approach to preparation, including attending coaching classes and later focusing on self-study, highlights the importance of strategic planning.

Intensive Study Regimen:

Kanishak's dedication of 13-14 hours a day to his studies shows the level of effort required to succeed in the UPSC exam.

Digital Detox:

Disconnecting from social media allowed him to concentrate fully on his preparation, emphasizing the need to eliminate distractions.

Mental Resilience:

Maintaining focus and not overthinking about the results are crucial aspects of his success strategy, showcasing the importance of mental resilience.

Advice for UPSC Aspirants

Kanishak advises aspirants to stay committed to their goals, develop a strong preparation strategy, and remain mentally resilient throughout their journey. He underscores the importance of eliminating distractions and dedicating significant time to study and revision.