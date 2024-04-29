UPSC Success Story: Read Inspiring Journey Of THIS IAS Officer Who Quit Her Job And Cracked UPSC In Her 6th Attempt

New Delhi: Lakhs of aspiring youth diligently gear up for the grueling UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE), each nurturing the dream of success. However, the path to triumph is riddled with challenges, and not everyone can attain it. Amidst this journey, some achieve success swiftly while others encounter numerous hurdles along the way. Such is the remarkable saga of IAS officer Ramya, whose perseverance ultimately led her to triumph.

Ramya's odyssey towards success was marked by myriad trials and tribulations. Hailing from Coimbatore, her ascent to securing the 46th rank in the Civil Services Examination of 2021 was a testament to her resilience. Her childhood was fraught with adversities, and she faced an uphill battle until she conquered the civil service examination. Raised amidst financial constraints by her mother, Ramya's early years were defined by hardship.

Driven by the desire to alleviate her family's financial burdens, Ramya resolved to become self-reliant at the earliest opportunity. Consequently, she pursued a polytechnic diploma after completing high school. It was during this period that she realized the transformative power of higher education in her life.

Inspired by her professor's advice, Ramya embarked on a journey of academic pursuit, enrolling in the prestigious Coimbatore Institute of Technology based on her stellar performance in the diploma. Despite securing a job and subsequent promotions, Ramya found herself yearning for a deeper sense of fulfillment. In 2017, she made the bold decision to resign from her job and dedicate herself to preparing for the UPSC examination.

Ramya's path to UPSC success was fraught with setbacks. Despite her relentless efforts, she faced five consecutive failures in the preliminary rounds. Compelled by financial constraints, she juggled her UPSC preparation alongside a data entry job. Undeterred by her failures, Ramya persisted, addressing her shortcomings and resuming her preparations with renewed vigor. Finally, in her last attempt, she surmounted all obstacles, emerging victorious in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, thus realizing her dream of becoming an IAS officer.