UPSC Success Story: Sivaguru Prabakaran, From Sawmill Operator To IAS Officer - A Sacrifice For Family, A Journey Of Pain And Perseverance

New Delhi: The inspiring journey of M Sivaguru Prabakaran, an IAS officer, resonates deeply with those grappling with the daunting challenges of financial adversity. Born into a family where his father's battle with alcoholism cast a shadow over their livelihood, Prabakaran found himself compelled to forsake his academic pursuits to provide for his family's basic needs.

Despite the immense burden placed upon his shoulders, Prabakaran embarked on a journey defined by resilience and an unyielding commitment to education. Working tirelessly as a sawmill operator, he ensured his sister's marriage was arranged and his family had sustenance. Even amid the relentless toil, education remained his beacon of hope. Though momentarily deferred by familial obligations, his childhood aspiration of becoming an IAS officer never waned.

As circumstances gradually eased following his sister's marriage, Prabakaran seized the opportunity to resume his education. Juggling his studies with continued employment at the sawmill to support his brother's education and sustain his family, he exemplified unwavering determination.

His pursuit of knowledge led him to the prestigious Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, where he pursued civil engineering. Despite the formidable challenges, Prabakaran remained steadfast, balancing academic rigor with familial responsibilities.

His academic prowess eventually earned him a coveted spot at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. Despite the allure of lucrative corporate prospects upon graduation, Prabakaran remained resolute in his ambition to crack the challenging UPSC examination.

The path to realizing his dream of becoming an IAS officer was fraught with setbacks and disappointments, with Prabakaran encountering failure in three successive attempts. Yet, undeterred by adversity, he persisted, finally achieving a remarkable All India Rank of 101 on his fourth endeavor, securing his rightful place as an IAS officer.

Prabakaran's odyssey serves as a testament to the indomitable power of consistency, dedication, and perseverance in the pursuit of one's aspirations. His story inspires us to surmount obstacles with unwavering resolve and to relentlessly strive towards the realization of our dreams, no matter the odds.