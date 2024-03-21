UPSC Success Story: Sreedhanya Suresh, Conquering The UPSC With Grit And Perseverance

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination stands as a formidable milestone in the landscape of competitive exams in India, rigorously evaluating the capabilities of aspirants across the nation. Amidst the throngs of hopefuls embarking on this challenging odyssey annually, only a select few emerge triumphant, clinching esteemed administrative roles within the Indian government.

One such tale of triumph and perseverance is embodied by the remarkable journey of Sreedhanya Suresh, a trailblazing figure hailing from the Kurichiya tribe nestled in the verdant expanses of Wayanad, Kerala. Enduring the rigors of a childhood fraught with adversity and constrained resources, Sreedhanya's indomitable spirit remained resolute in her pursuit of academic excellence. Her formative years, spent navigating the educational landscape within the confines of St. Joseph’s College in Calicut, bore testament to her unwavering dedication.

Venturing forth into the realm of higher education, Sreedhanya delved into the realms of zoology at Kozhikode, later augmenting her scholarly pursuits with a master’s degree in applied zoology from Calicut University. Despite her academic prowess, the scarcity of essential resources posed formidable obstacles along her arduous path.

Employed within the corridors of the Scheduled Tribe Development Department following the completion of her postgraduate studies, Sreedhanya's journey took a pivotal turn as she assumed the role of a warden within the hostel catering to tribal students. Yet, despite the semblance of financial stability, an insatiable yearning for a more profound impact impelled her towards a transformative decision—to embark upon the formidable voyage of UPSC preparation.

In the annals of 2018, Sreedhanya navigated through the preliminary rounds of the UPSC examination, surmounting initial hurdles with aplomb. However, as she stood on the precipice of the crucial interview round in Delhi, the specter of financial constraints loomed ominously, threatening to derail her aspirations. Yet, in a heartening display of solidarity and camaraderie, her friends rallied around her, furnishing the requisite financial support to traverse this final hurdle.

Armed with an unwavering resolve and fortified by the collective support of her allies, Sreedhanya not only overcame these formidable obstacles but soared to remarkable heights, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 410. In doing so, she etched her name indelibly in the annals of history as the first tribal woman from Kerala to ascend to the exalted echelons of an IAS officer, thereby illuminating the path for countless others to follow in her inspiring footsteps.