UPSC Success Story: Sreedhanya Suresh, Triumphing Through Tenacity - A UPSC Journey Of Grit And Perseverance

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination stands as a formidable trial of skill and determination for aspirants across India, renowned for its rigorous assessment of candidates vying for prestigious administrative roles within the Indian government. Among the multitude who undertake this daunting challenge annually, only a select few emerge triumphant, securing coveted positions of authority and responsibility.

Sreedhanya Suresh's journey serves as a beacon of inspiration within this competitive landscape. As the first tribal woman from Kerala to conquer the UPSC CSE and ascend to the esteemed position of an IAS officer, her story resonates with resilience and perseverance.

Coming from the Kurichiya tribe in Wayanad, Kerala, Sreedhanya's early years were marked by adversity and scarcity. Undeterred by these challenges, she remained resolute in her pursuit of education, navigating through limitations to complete her schooling at St. Joseph’s College in Calicut.

Her academic journey continued with a focus on zoology in Kozhikode, culminating in a master’s degree in applied zoology from Calicut University. Despite her academic prowess, the scarcity of resources presented formidable obstacles along her path.

Following her studies, Sreedhanya ventured into the Scheduled Tribe Development Department of the state government, where she also served as a warden in a hostel for tribal students, striving to make ends meet. However, a deep-seated desire for a more impactful career path spurred her towards the challenging realm of UPSC preparation.

In 2018, Sreedhanya's perseverance bore fruit as she cleared the initial rounds of the UPSC examination. Yet, financial constraints threatened to derail her aspirations during the crucial interview stage in Delhi. Despite this setback, her friends rallied to her aid, providing the necessary support to navigate through this obstacle.

With unwavering determination, Sreedhanya not only overcame these challenges but excelled, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 410. In doing so, she etched her name in history as the first tribal woman from Kerala to attain the esteemed rank of an IAS officer, solidifying her legacy as a trailblazer and inspiration to countless aspirants.