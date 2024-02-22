New Delhi: Cracking the UPSC exam, known for its daunting challenges, is an extraordinary accomplishment, and Deepesh Kumari's journey adds a poignant chapter to this tale. Originating from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Deepesh, born to a street vendor, overcame obstacles to achieve the impressive All India Rank (AIR) 93.

Deepesh's father, Govind, has been vending snacks from a cart for over twenty years. With a family of seven crammed into a modest dwelling, the Kumari family's hardships underscore the magnitude of Deepesh's success.

Her educational odyssey commenced in Bharatpur and culminated in a bachelor’s in civil engineering from MBM Engineering College in Jodhpur, followed by a Master's from IIT Bombay, where she pursued a fellowship.

In 2019, Deepesh began her UPSC preparations at a coaching institute in Delhi. However, the COVID-19 lockdown redirected her efforts home, intensifying her studies. Despite initial setbacks, she persisted, reaching the interview stage on her second attempt and securing an admirable 93rd position overall, with mathematics as her optional subject.

Following the results, the joy in the Kumari household is boundless, especially for Govind, whose years of selling snacks found validation in his daughter's success. Deepesh credits her victory to her family's unwavering support, particularly singling out her mother, Usha, whose comfort and encouragement served as pillars of strength throughout the arduous journey.

Her narrative epitomizes the belief that persistent hard work can yield enduring happiness even in the face of failure. Deepesh Kumari not only excels in the UPSC but also serves as an inspiration to numerous aspirants navigating formidable paths towards their aspirations.