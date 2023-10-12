IPS Preeti Chandra hails from Sikar, Rajasthan, and currently serves as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bikaner. She holds the distinction of being the first woman to hold this position in Bikaner. Preeti Chandra is an exceptional IPS officer, often referred to as "Lady Singham." Born in 1979 in Kundan village, her journey is a testament to her unwavering determination and ability to overcome challenges to achieve success.

Preeti Chandra's educational journey began in a government school, culminating in her post-graduation from Maharani College, Jaipur. Without formal coaching, she undertook the rigorous UPSC exam preparation in Jaipur and achieved an impressive 255th rank in the 2008 UPSC exam.

Her remarkable commitment to joining the administrative services led to her success in her first attempt at the UPSC exam in 2008, propelling her into the role of an IPS officer.

Upon becoming an IPS officer, Preeti Chandra's initial posting was as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Alwar, Rajasthan. She subsequently served as SP in Bundi and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Kota. Later, she assumed the role of SP in Karauli, and presently, she holds the position of SP in Bikaner.

In addition to her policing roles, Preeti Chandra has also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Jaipur Metro Corporation. During her tenure in Karauli, she successfully brought many criminals to justice, striking fear among dacoits and leading to their surrender. Preeti Chandra, along with her team, ventured into the Chambal ravines to tackle criminal activities.

While serving as the SP of Bundi, she dismantled a criminal gang involved in human trafficking and prostitution in Rajasthan. Her efforts resulted in the arrest of numerous suspects and the rescue of numerous minor girls from the horrors of prostitution. This heroic act garnered widespread attention and earned her the nickname "Lady Singham."