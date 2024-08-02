UPSC Success Story: The Inspiring Journey of Veer Pratap Singh Raghav, Who Prepared for UPSC on a Loan

Born in Dalpatpur village, Uttar Pradesh, Veer Pratap Singh Raghav made history by securing the 92nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his third attempt. Despite financial difficulties, he never gave up on his dreams.

Veer Pratap completed his primary education at Arya Samaj School, Karaura, and his secondary education at Surajbhan Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Shikarpur. He had to walk five kilometers daily to attend school and cross a river due to the lack of a bridge in his village.

After earning a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from Aligarh Muslim University in 2015, Veer Pratap began preparing for UPSC. He took the exam in 2016 and 2017 but was unsuccessful. However, he did not lose hope and achieved success in his third attempt in 2019.

His hard work and determination paid off, and he was appointed as an Assistant Collector in Tamil Nadu. Veer Pratap demonstrated that financial difficulties and hardships cannot obstruct the path to success. His elder brother also aspired to become an IAS officer but joined the CRPF due to financial constraints.

Choosing Philosophy as his optional subject, Veer Pratap scored 306 out of 500 in the main examination, showcasing his talent. His story is an inspiration for all those who wish to realize their dreams.