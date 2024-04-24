UPSC Success Story: UP Girl Kajal Clears UPSC In First Attempt, Inspired By IAS Tina Dabi, Set To Become IPS Officer

New Delhi: Dubbed as the pinnacle of academic challenge in India, the Civil Services Exam (CSE), orchestrated by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), stands as a formidable trial, demanding unyielding commitment and exhaustive preparation from the multitude of hopefuls who undertake it annually. Regrettably, only a select few manage to surmount its formidable obstacles, realizing their aspirations of joining the esteemed ranks of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Among these triumphant few stands IPS officer Kajal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, whose journey from humble beginnings to remarkable achievement is nothing short of inspirational. Hailing from the hamlet of Ranipur near Manikpur in the Chitrakot district, Kajal's path to success was paved with diligence and perseverance. The daughter of a sub-inspector, she embarked on her quest for excellence with unwavering determination, drawing inspiration from the remarkable accomplishments of Tina Dabi, an iconic figure in the realm of civil service.

Kajal's academic prowess manifested early on, with exemplary performances at St. Michael's School, where she attained an impressive 95% in her class 10 examinations and 91% in class 12. Undeterred by the challenges ahead, she pursued her higher education, graduating with distinction in History, Political Science, and Economics, excelling in the intricate nuances of the arts stream with an outstanding 81% aggregate.

Fuelled by her admiration for Tina Dabi and fueled by an indomitable spirit, Kajal embarked on an arduous journey marked by sacrifices and relentless dedication. Renouncing the comforts of a social life and abstaining from the distractions of social media, she immersed herself in the rigors of academia, dedicating a staggering 8 to 10 hours daily to her studies. Simultaneously, she pursued her postgraduate studies, enrolling in a Master's program through the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), a testament to her unwavering commitment to personal and intellectual growth.

Amidst the grueling demands of her academic pursuits, Kajal remained steadfast in her resolve, emerging triumphant in her maiden attempt at the UPSC examination. Her remarkable achievement serves as a shining beacon of hope for countless individuals who may have faced disappointment in their own endeavors this year. Through her resilience and unwavering determination, Kajal embodies the epitome of triumph over adversity, inspiring generations to come with her remarkable journey from aspiration to accomplishment in the hallowed halls of civil service.