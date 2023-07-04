A Millionaire At 14, Who Became Doctor, Cracked UPSE Twice; Amitabh Bachchan And Raveena Tandon Are Fans

Ravi Mohan Saini IPS: The success tales of UPSC exam applicants are pretty fascinating. However, such stories turned out to be more exciting when the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Raveena Tandon also became fans of the achiever. Do you recall when Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) first aired on Star Plus? When we were young, our entire family would gather around to watch a program. In order to fulfill his desire to become a crorepati, a straightforward 14-year-old lad from Vishakhapatnam sat in the hot seat. In 2001, KBC Junior, a special version of the well-known game show, was introduced. For the top reward of Rs. 1 crore back then, Ravi Mohan Saini answered all 15 questions accurately. He went on to have an illustrious career and became an IPS officer about twenty-two years later.

Ravi Mohan Saini: Road To Success

Saini continued to study for medical admission exams after graduating from high school. At the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur, he received his MBBS degree. He took the UPSC exam, India's most difficult, in 2012 while completing his medical internship. Although he passed the UPSC preliminary exam, he was unable to clear the Mains on his first try. He obtained a position with Indian Post and Telecom's Accounts and Finance Services in 2013 after passing both the Prelims and the Mains. He showed up again in 2014 to take the UPSC test. In the 2014 UPSC exam, Ravi earned an All India Rank of 461, and in 2021, when he was appointed the SP of Porbandar, Gujarati, he made national headlines.

Ravi Mohan Saini: Millionaire At 14

Saini, the son of a retired Navy officer, is a native of Alwar, Rajasthan. Due to the nature of his father's work, Saini attended the Naval Public School in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where he finished his education. He participated in KBC Junior, a well-liked Indian adaptation of the British game show "Who wants to be a millionaire," which was hosted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in 2001, when he was a Class 10 student. Saini successfully answered each of the 15 questions on the show to win Rs. 1 crore in cash.

When he made an appearance in Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior in 2001, he was 14 years old. He earned 50,00,000 points, breaking the previous record of 25,00,000 points held by a former contestant in an earlier episode. Once the candidates reached the age of 18, these points would be exchanged for cash. Ravi Saini's father responded that they would use the funds towards Ravi's further education when asked what they would do with them. Later, Saini concentrated on his education and wore a uniform like his father.