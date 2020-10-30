UPSESSB releases vacancy for 15508 TGT, PGT posts - check eligibility, selection process details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on Thursday released recruitment exam notification of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) on its official website UPSESSB.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up as many as 15508 vacant job positions. Of these 12913 vacancies are for TGT and 2595 for PGT.

Online applications for the recruitment is open on the official website - pariksha.up.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UP PGT and TGT recruitment exam 2020 online on or before November 30, 2020.

How to apply for the UPSESSB TGT and PGT recruitment 2020:

* Visit the official website at pariksha.up.nic.in

* On the homepage, click on the link to apply for TGT and PGT appearing separately under the left panel

* Click on the link that reads, “Apply online”

* Complete the registration, payment, and application process

* Submit the application and take a printout of the form for future reference

The candidates must be 21 years and above to be eligible for the post.

The selection process will include written exam for TGT posts and written exam and interview for PGT posts.

For TGT recruitment, the candidate should have a graduate degree in a related subject and B.Ed/ BTC or any other training certificate. While for PGT, the candidate should have a post-graduate degree in related subjects.